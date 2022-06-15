Stalin criticises as ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi: 'Outrageous political vendetta'

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin - in a late-night tweet on Tuesday - criticised the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. Gandhi has been called for the third straight day on Wednesday for the questioning, which began Monday amid massive protests by the Congress. Many top leaders have been detained during the demonstrations by the party since Monday, including party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal among others.

"I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate. (1/2) (sic)," Stalin wrote.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister stepped up his attack, further saying that the BJP was using diversionary tactics". "Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate. (2/2) (sic)," he added.

Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire.



Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate. (2/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi will be questioned for the third straight day on Wednesday in the National Herald case, which has filed over allegations of misappropriation of funds by the Gandhis. The newspaper was launched by Jawahar Lal Nehru and is published by the Associated Journals Ltd. The probe agency is looking into suspected misuse of Congress party funds to take over Associated Journals Ltd through Young Indian Private Limited (YI), backed by the party.

Over the last two days, Delhi has seen high political drama. Rahul Gandhi led a huge Congress march from the party headquarters to the ED office in the city. On Tuesday, detentions and traffic diversions continued amid tight security.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over nine hours on Monday and about eight hours on Tuesday. Sonia Gandhi, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, has been summoned on June 23.

