Stalin doing well, says party after DMK president undergoes minor surgery

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin underwent a minor surgery at the Apollo hospital in Chennai and was discharged on Thursday afternoon.

According to DMK principal secretary TR Baalu, the 65-year-old DMK chief felt some discomfort around 11.45 pm on Wednesday night at his house at Alwarpet and was taken to the Apollo hospital.

“Since Stalin has been suffering due to some health ailments, his family members rushed him to the Apollo hospital,” Baalu told Hindustan Times.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said that the DMK leader underwent minor surgery to remove a cyst.

“MK Stalin, President, DMK was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai late night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure to remove a cyst from his right thigh,” it said.

Stalin was discharged from the hospital at 2.30 pm.

DMK’s organisation secretary RS Bharathi said Stalin is resting after the surgery.

“Since Stalin had not taken any rest and was continuously involved in day-to-day political activities for the last two months, he failed to get regular medical check-ups done. Therefore he felt a bit of discomfort and was rushed to the hospital. As there was a tiny cyst which had formed on his right thigh, surgeons removed it. As of now, Stalin is doing good,” Bharathi told Hindustan Times.

He also appealed to party workers not to travel to Chennai from other parts of the state to meet Stalin as he is all right now. “DMK workers are continuously calling us from various part of the state to know about the health of our leader. He is doing good.” Bharati said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that there was nothing to worry about.

“I visited Stalin while he was at Apollo hospital. He interacted with me. Stalin will resume his party work soon,” Vaiko told reporters.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:53 IST