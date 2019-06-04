Stalin hits out at centre over education policy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the revised draft National Education policy (NEP) is government’s attempt to hoodwink Tamils.

According to him, the revised draft of the Centre making Hindi optional for students who are willing to take it, was only a smokescreen and a ruse hiding the real intent. Only the resistance from Tamil Nadu had forced this revision, but it could not be accepted, he reasoned.

“The DMK will never allow the hegemony of Hindi imposed on the Tamils,” he asserted at a public meeting held in Chennai to thank the voters for the huge victory of the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly bypoll. The event was also to mark the birth anniversary of the late DMK patriarch, who passed away in August last year.

“I ask Modi to think as to why he had lost out in Tamil Nadu. You disrespected the sentiments of the Tamil people. Thrust down projects like hydrocarbon extraction and NEET exam for medical admissions which they were totally opposed to. And now, you are playing with their pride, their language,” Stalin said. The DMK will not give up its fighting spirit,” he said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:07 IST