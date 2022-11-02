Stalin my brother, had to meet him: Mamata outside Tamil Nadu CM's residence

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress boss on Wednesday said her Tamil Nadu counterpart and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin was like her "brother" and the two leaders did not discuss politics during their meeting in Chennai. Stalin also said that Banerjee's visit was only a "courtesy call".

"Stalin is like my brother. I came to attend a family function but could not have left without meeting with Stalin. Two political leaders together can talk about things other than politics, we did not discuss anything about politics," the TMC supremo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stalin has reportedly accepted Banerjee's invitation to visit Kolkata. The meeting between the two leaders - which came amid the opposition's attempt to stitch a unity to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 general election – took place at Stalin's residence and went on for about 20 minutes. The two leaders also spoke to reporters later.

Banerjee arrived in Chennai earlier in the day to attend a family function of Bengal governor La Ganesan on November 3.

While leaving for Chennai, the TMC supremo spoke to reporters at the Kolkata airport where she called Stalin her “political friend”. “Whenever two political persons meet there are related things that get discussed… I trust all the regional parties… they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections,” Banerjee said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

