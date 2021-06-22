Stalin says Centre's ports bill reduces states’ autonomy, asks 9 CMs to oppose

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to nine chief ministers proposing that all the coastal states and Union territories oppose the new draft Indian Ports Bill, 2021. Stalin wrote to his counterparts in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry seeking their support in opposition to the bill.

Stalin said that the bill will have adverse implications on the management of the minor ports and also reduce the state government’s autonomy in the port’s regulation and management. The Tamil Nadu chief minister argued that under the current system ports have seen good development.

“Further to this, many powers currently exercised by state governments would be taken over by the Union government. Therefore, I propose that all the coastal states and Union territories should express their objection to this new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 and take joint action to prevent any move to dilute the powers already vested with the states,” Stalin said in his letter.

"You will agree that the present system has led to the good development of minor ports, under the states. This move of the Central Government to bring a new Bill will have long-term adverse implications on the management of minor ports, since the state governments will not have any major role anymore if the Bill is passed. I propose that all the coastal states and union territories should express their objection to this new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 and take joint action to prevent any move to dilute the powers already vested with the states,” he further added.

The Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways framed the bill which modifies the management model of minor ports. The bill proposes to confer to MSDC the powers to plan, develop, regulate and control minor ports which according to the existing Indian Ports Act, 1908, lie with the state governments. The MSDC, which so far acted as an advisory body, will take control of the development of minor ports.

The ports and shipping ministry will hold a meeting with the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) and state ministers on Thursday to discuss the bill.

Stalin said that the state government will pass resolutions against the Centre’s farm laws and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the budget session of the state assembly.