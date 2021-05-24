Stalin writes to Rajnath, seeks ‘urgent action’ to trace 16 missing fishermen

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday sought Union defence minister Rajnath Singh’s “immediate intervention” to locate 16 fishermen who went missing near Mangalore coast when cyclone Tauktae led to severe storms in the Arabian Sea and adjoining areas last week.

While 12 fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu, the remaining four hailed from West Bengal.

Officials said the mechanised fishing boat named Ajmeer Sha, with a Kerala registration, had ventured from Beypore fishing harbour in Kerala on May 5.

“It has been informed that after Tauktae cyclone, there has been no contact with the crew of this boat,” Stalin said in his letter.

The state had earlier requested Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), east, west and the Indian Coast Guard station in Cochin to search and rescue the fishermen but there has been no update on them so far.

“This has caused anxiety and distress among the families and fishermen community in the state,” Stalin said, requesting the defence minister for his ‘immediate intervention’ and ‘urgent action’ to rescue the missing fishermen.

The letter comes a day after the families of the missing fishermen in Tamil Nadu wrote to the chief ministers of the state, Kerala and West Bengal, seeking assistance in this regard.