'Stalin correct in saying I can't defeat DMK, but people can': Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal next year. Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with former party state president K Annamalai during the Tamil Nadu state, district and mandal-level functionaries meet in Madurai on Sunday. (K.Annamalai-X)

Amit Shah suggested that Tamil Nadu chief minister might be correct in saying "Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK", but it is the “people of Tamil Nadu who will bring about that change.”

Addressing party office bearers in Madurai, Shah reminded them of the party's performance in the Delhi assembly elections and vowed to repeat it in the two states.

“In 2025, we successfully formed the government in Delhi, and in 2026, it will be Tamil Nadu's turn to witness a new government under our leadership. In the same year, the BJP and NDA are set to establish governments in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Shah said.

He also targeted the MK Stalin-led ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, saying that the Karyakartas Sammelan (workers' meeting) would mark the beginning of the DMK government's decline.

“This Karyakartas Sammelan will mark the beginning of the DMK government's decline. In 2026, the BJP-AIADMK alliance is poised to form the NDA government in Tamil Nadu,” Shah said.

“While the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu claims that Amit Shah cannot defeat the DMK, he is correct in one sense. However, it is not Amit Shah who will defeat the DMK, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who will bring about that change,” he added.

Shah alleged that DMK's “corrupt rule” has affected the poor, women and children in Tamil Nadu.

“A nutrition kit worth Rs. 450 crore, sent by the Modi government to benefit the poor in Tamil Nadu, was handed over to a private company, leading to a scam. Additionally, the DMK government was involved in a Rs. 4,600 crore sand mining scam, which has severely impacted the lives of the poor,” the home minister said.

Shah further said that the BJP government in the Centre provided ₹6.80 lakh crore in 10 years to Tamil Nadu. “And yet chief minister MK Stalin asks what has Centre done for Tamil Nadu,” he added.