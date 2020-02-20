Stalker stabs Telangana woman, slits throat 8 days before her wedding

south

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 07:54 IST

A 25-year-old woman was killed by a stalker who slit her throat and stabbed her repeatedly in Gajwel town of Telangana’s Siddipet district on Tuesday, eight days before her wedding, the police said.

The accused, Venkatesh Goud, a 25-year-old unemployed man from Vemulawada in Siricilla district, had been stalking Nyalakanti Divya since she was in Class 8 in the temple town, where her father ran a small provision shop.

Divya, the daughter of N Lakshmi Rajyam and Manemma from Yellareddypet village of Rajanna Sircilla district, was recruited as a field officer in the Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank (APGVB) four months ago and was posted in Gajwel town.

“The incident happened at around 6.30pm after Divya returned from her duties in the bank and was alone in the house,” Gajwel sub-inspector of police B Kamalakar said while speaking to HT.

“Venkatesh suddenly appeared from nowhere, attacked her, stabbed her several times and slit her throat, before disappearing in the darkness. She died on the spot,” Kamalakar said.

He said preliminary inquiries with Venkatesh’s relatives revealed that he had married Divya in a temple in Sanathnagar in Hyderabad in 2014 and she had been with him for a few days.

But Divya’s parents had not approved of the marriage as they belonged to different castes and took her back to their village.

“We are verifying the relatives’ version. So far, we could not get any evidence of their marriage. Even if the marriage was performed, it would not be valid, as Venkatesh was only 20 years old then, though Divya was 19,” the SI said.

He said Venkatesh, whose educational background was not known, did not react for a couple of years but started stalking Divya later.

“While he remained unemployed, Divya completed her graduation and got a job in the bank,” Kamalakar said.

Divya’s parents found a match for her in Warangal and the wedding was fixed for February 26.

“Since then, Venkatesh had been harassing her and warning her against marrying another person. When her parents went to their native village on Tuesday, he resorted to the brutal murder,” the SI said.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Goud surrendered before Vemulawada police on Wednesday night and was brought to Gajwel, where he is being questioned.

Venkatesh’s father Parasuram Goud told reporters that his son had married Divya. He said Divya’s parents had separated her from his son and were planning to get her married to another person.