‘Stalker’ stabs woman to death with screwdriver in UP’s Moradabad, arrested

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district was arrested for allegedly strangling and stabbing a woman with a screwdriver over a dozen times, including in her private parts, the police said on Tuesday. The victim and the accused reportedly came into an argument over an issue. According to the victim’s family, she was stabbed over a dozen times with a screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts.(Pic for representational purpose only)

The 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday, and her body was found in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Sunday. Her body had multiple stab wounds.

The police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif after the complaint by the victim’s mother, who alleged that Rafi was stalking her daughter and was also forcing her to talk with him. In the FIR, the mother said the woman did not want to talk to Rafi, but he was after her for a long time.

During the interrogation by the police, Rafi claimed that he knew the women and they used to talk with each other on phone. He also told the police that the woman called him to the field on Saturday. Later, when they met in the evening, she started abusing him over some issue, the accused alleged.

According to the statement issued by the police, Rafi and the victim got into an argument that made Rafi angry at the woman. He then allegedly took her ‘dupatta’ and strangled her with it, after which she fell unconscious in the field.

Later, he stabbed her with a screwdriver multiple times, left her in the field and ran away. According to the victim’s family, she was stabbed over a dozen times with a screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts. Meanwhile, the police have recovered the screwdriver and the woman’s phone from Rafi, who has been arrested on charges of murder.

(With PTI inputs)