Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra banned from flying SpiceJet till further notice, third airline to bar him

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 12:54 IST

Air carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday banned standup comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline “till further notice” after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami abroad an IndiGo flight.

SpiceJet is the third airline to bar the comedian from flying after Kunal Kamra tweeted a 111-second video that showed him calling television journalist Arnab Goswami a “coward” and questioning his work ethic and journalism. In another tweet, Kamra said Goswami called him “mentally unstable”.

IndiGo had responded to the tweet with a six-month ban on Kamra for what it termed as “unacceptable behaviour” during its flight. It announced the ban in a post on Twitter, tagging the civil aviation ministry and aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Singh Puri responded with advice to other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra. “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers,” the minister said.

Kunal Kamra made light of the ban but signalled his disappointment when state-run airline Air India also joined the ban. “With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flights, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flight until further notice,” the airline said in a statement.