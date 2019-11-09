Stand vindicated, feel blessed: LK Advani on Ayodhya verdict

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:33 IST

BJP patriarch LK Advani said on Saturday he stands “vindicated” and feels “deeply blessed” as he welcomed the Supreme Court’s “historic judgment” on the Ayodhya land title dispute.

“I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhhomi in Ayodhya,” LK Advani said in statement.

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who turned 92 on Friday, said describing the top court’s verdict as “a moment of fulfilment” as he had an opportunity to “make my own humble contribution to the mass movement”.

“I have always stressed that Ram and Ramayana occupy an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and Ramjanmabhoomi holds a special and sacred place in the hearts of crores of our countrymen in India and abroad. Therefore, it is gratifying that their belief and sentiments have been respected,” he said.

As the president of the BJP, LK Advani had taken out a controversial Ram Rath Yatra, from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in 1990. The Rath Yatra did not reach Ayodhya as Advani was arrested by the-then Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s administration in Samastipur.

Two years later, the Mughal era Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of thousands, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

LK Advani also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to give five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

The former Union home minister also pointed out that Saturday’s judgement was the “culmination of a long and contentious process that played itself out in various forums – both judicial and non-judicial – in the past many decades.”

“Now that the prolonged Mandir-Masjid dispute in Ayodhya has come to an end, the time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace. Towards this end, I appeal to all sections of our diverse society to work together to strengthen India’s national unity and integrity,” he said.

“In the course of the Ramjanmabhoomi Movement, I had often stated that the true purpose of constructing a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is to construct a magnificent Rashtra Mandir – building India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none. Let us rededicate ourselves to that noble mission today.”