‘State provided jobs to over 18 lakh villagers under MNREGA’: Chhattisgarh govt

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:12 IST

During the nationwide lockdown implemented for prevention of coronavirus spread, Chhattisgarh government claimed on Wednesday that the state is currently leading the country in terms of generating rural employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

A press release issued by the Chhattisgarh government claimed that nearly 24 percent of the labourers employed under MNREGA across the country are from Chhattisgarh.

“This is the highest in the country. Currently 18,51, 536 labourers have been employed under various ongoing MNREGA works in 9,883 Gram Panchayats of the Chhattisgarh” the release stated.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Panchayat and Rural Development minister TS Singh Deo have applauded the active approach and quick action of the sarpanchs for better implementation of MNREGA under these difficult circumstances.

“The MNREGA works are being conducted while ensuring physical distancing, wearing of masks and adhering to the hygiene standards, to bring relief to the labourer families,” the release stated.

The release further claimed that according to the statistics released by Union Rural Development Ministry, nearly 77, 85, 990 labourers have been employed under MNREGA works across the country. This includes the highest number of labourers employed 18,51, 536 labourers in Chhattisgarh alone, nearly one fourth of the total number of labourers employed across the country.

Second in this list is Rajasthan with 14% of the total number of labourers employed, and Uttar Pradesh ranks third with 12% of the total number of labourers employed in the country.