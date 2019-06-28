State wants implementation of HC verdict deferred for a year

The Maharashtra government on Thursday sought deferment of the implementation of the Bombay HC’s Maratha quota ruling by a year, saying it would create “unrest and unpleasant situation”. The state has already granted admissions to Maratha students in post graduate medical courses under the 16% reservation.

The high court on Thursday, while upholding the community’s reservation, brought down the quota from a blanket 16% to 12% in education and 13% in government jobs.

On the state’s plea, a high court bench of justice Ranjit More and justice Bharti Dangre directed the government to file an application, which it would hear separately.

Senior counsel VA Thorat, who appeared for the state, argued that as admissions had concluded with the 16% quota under the socially and educationally backward (SEBC) category, reducing the quantum of quota would not be possible.

Senior advocate Pradeep Sancheti, who was appearing for the petitioners opposing reservation, objected to Thorat’s plea, stating interim orders in petitions challenging 16% reservation in various admissions, especially to medical institutions, had stated that the validity of admissions would depend on the high court’s verdict. “Hence, if the judgment states that reservations could be up to 12% in education, the state should comply,” said Sancheti.

The state, meanwhile, also said it was planning to move the Supreme Court (SC) to try and reinstate the quantum of the quota at 16%.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 02:39 IST