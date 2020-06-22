e-paper
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula

The railways has deployed 204 coaches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana so that the patients can be isolated and treated.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:52 IST
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical professional notes details of swab samples collected to test for Covid-19 infection at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi, on June 21.
A medical professional notes details of swab samples collected to test for Covid-19 infection at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi, on June 21.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

As the number of coronavirus disease cases rise across the country, many state governments have geared up to fight the pandemic. They are now adoption the 3T formula - testing, tracing and treatment, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan.

Many states have doubled, or in some cases even trebled, the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out. The state governments have also increased the number of beds in the hospitals and are tracing the serious patients to treat them.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are the two states which have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. In Tamil Nadu, nearly 2,000 cases are being recorded everyday. On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government conducted 33,231 Covid-19 tests which is the highest for any state government, reported Hindustan.

Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have also increased the number of tests being done. Here is a look at what different state governments are doing:

• The railways has deployed 204 coaches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana so that the patients can be isolated and treated.

• The Delhi government has 12,000 beds in government and private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. The state government is also converting 40 hotels and 77 other places into hospitals. The railway coaches will provide 8,000 beds whereas a 450-bed hospital is being constructed in Burari.

• In Mumbai, the authorities are building a 1,000-bed hospital in Byculla to provide treatment to rising number of coronavirus disease patients. The state government is also going to start tele-ICU facility to provide remote consultation. The patients will be assesses and bed allotted based on his/her condition.

• The Uttar Pradesh government has, meanwhile, kept 1,00,000 beds ready for Covid-19 patients. The number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is still low, the state government is tracing people who have come in contact with those infected with the coronavirus disease to provide treatment to them.

