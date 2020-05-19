States should be ready before domestic flights restart: Puri

india

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that states should be ready to allow the resumption of regular domestic flight operations as the Centre alone cannot make a decision in this regard.

“ In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations,” Puri tweeted.

Flight operations have remained suspended since March 25 when the lockdown to check the Covid-19 pandemic was imposed.

The government on Sunday lifted several stringent curbs and allowed interstate travel and local transport like buses as it extended the lockdown until May 31. Regular flights will continue to be prohibited across the country. Cargo, medical evacuation, and special flights have operated during the lockdown.

The Airports Authority of India has issued guidelines for the resumption of flights in a “graded manner”. It has asked passengers to wear masks, other protective gear and maintain at least four-feet distance from co-passengers whenever the operations resume.

Puri has said airport operations are likely to open only in a graded manner with nearly 25-30% of capacity initially. They will be scaled up to their original level in a gradual manner, according to the government’s plan.