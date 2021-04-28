States, UTs got over 156mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India has provided over 156 million doses of Covid vaccine to its states and Union Territories till now even as the country braces for the third phase of its vaccination drive which has been expanded to include all of the adult population, beginning May 1. Registration for vaccination has begun.

A total of 156,526,140 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been received by states and UTs. Of these, 146,478,983 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage), while another 10,047,157 remain with states and UTs as on Tuesday morning, according to government data accessed by HT. Another 8,640,000 doses, meanwhile, are in the pipeline.





Maharashtra, the worst-hit state where the daily cases have dipped marginally,received 15,862,470 doses and it consumed 14,939,410 of those, leaving it with 923,060 in stock. Another 300,000 doses are in the pipeline.

The national Capital of Delhi, which is the worst-hit city in the country and is grappling with oxygen shortage and an overstretched health infrastructure, got 3,490,710 doses and used up 3,187,791 doses.There are another 350,000 doses in the pipeline.

Chhattisgarh got 5,916,550 vaccine doses and reported consumption of 5,544,403 doses. There are another 200,000 doses in the pipeline.

Uttar Pradesh received 13,396,780 doses, it consumed 12,386,199 of them, and has 1,100,000 in the pipeline.

Karnataka was sent 9,447,900 doses, it used up 8,905,175, and there are another 400,000 doses in the pipeline.

Punjab received 3,336,770 vaccine doses of which it used 3,247,827 doses and has another 350,000 doses in the pipeline.

To be sure, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.