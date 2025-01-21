STF arrests suspected Islamic extremist from Assam’s Dhubri district

Silchar: Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another suspected Islamic extremist linked to the Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Assam’s Dhubri district, officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, Ajibar Rahman (31), is a resident of Bilasipara area of Dhubri, on Tuesday (For representational)

This is the second arrest in four days, and the inspector general (IG) of STF, Parthasarathi Mahanta, said that under “Operation Praghat,” they have made multiple arrests in the last two months from Assam and neighbouring states as part of operations against Global Terrorist Organisations (GTO).

“Based on the inputs from intelligence agencies, we launched the operation last month, and a case was also registered. Under this, we have arrested several suspected jihadis (Islamic extremists),” he said.

Mahanta added, terrorist groups linked to GTO in November last year sent a member from Bangladesh to activate the sleeper cells in India, and he started his activities from Assam.

“The Bangladeshi national named Sad Radi was arrested from Kerala, and we arrested his supporters from both Assam and West Bengal,” Mahanta said.

He added that a large amount of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other materials were recovered during the arrests, and the operation is continuing.

“We have recovered various incriminating documents and mobile phones during our operation,” he added.

On January 1, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with the help of this operation by STF, Assam Police had successfully busted a jihadi conspiracy, and the operation is continuing.