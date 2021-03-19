'Still object to ripped jeans': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat after backlash
Newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, when asked to clarify after he found himself at the centre of controversy following his 'ripped-jeans' remark, said he maintained his stand. According to reports, Rawat said he does not have a problem with women wearing jeans but objects to those wearing ripped jeans.
According to him, wearing ripped jeans paved the way for 'societal breakdown'.
Also Read: Uttarakhand CM’s statement on ‘ripped’ jeans draws flak
“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said.
Women rights activists and the opposition Congress condemned his comments and said his statement was 'unwelcome'. Heera Jangpangi, a women’s rights activist, said, “Nobody has the right to ...[speak about] one’s attire. It is just a sign of patriarchal mindset.”
Congress leader Garima Dasauni said that Rawat does not have a right to comment on anyone’s lifestyle choices by the virtue of being the chief minister. “It was a highly derogatory statement... He has no right to speak on anyone’s attire or food habits...,” she said.
Also Read: ‘A word picked up, blown up’: Tirath Rawat’s wife on his ripped jeans remark
Meanwhile, Rawat's wife, Rashmi Tyagi, defended her husband and said his statement was “blown out of context” and “wrongly interpreted”.
“He was talking about how we are aping western culture blindly and not following our own traditions and values which are seeped with thousands of years of cultural wisdom. But his one word was picked up and blown out of context and wrongly interpreted. He spoke for nearly one hour, but nobody talks about the whole theme he was trying to focus on. Did he say only one word-jeans?” she said.
Get our daily newsletter
Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report
India sees worst Covid-19 spike this year, nearly 40,000 cases in last 24 hours
Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced
At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases
Avoid misogynistic comments in sexual offence cases: Here’s what SC told courts
Budget session LIVE: BJP's Bhupender Yadav gives notice in RS on 'phone tapping'
'Still object to ripped jeans': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat after backlash
Covid-19: These districts saw 200% spike in cases in 1st two weeks of March
News updates from HT: Rain likely in northwest India till March 24
Rain likely in NW India till March 24, followed by spike in max temperature
Maharashtra may reach 3 lakh active Covid cases by April: Govt | 10 points
LIVE: Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, tally over 11.5 mln
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt for not paying tributes to farmers died during protest
Olive Ridley turtle mortality declines in Odisha this year: Official
Uttarakhand govt to allow completion of 7 hydel projects
- The decision has been taken by the ministries of environment, power and Jal Shakti, and will be communicated to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a matter on hydropower projects