'Still object to ripped jeans': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat after backlash

Newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, when asked to clarify after he found himself at the centre of controversy following his 'ripped-jeans' remark, said he maintained his stand. According to reports, Rawat said he does not have a problem with women wearing jeans but objects to those wearing ripped jeans.

According to him, wearing ripped jeans paved the way for 'societal breakdown'.

“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said.

Women rights activists and the opposition Congress condemned his comments and said his statement was 'unwelcome'. Heera Jangpangi, a women’s rights activist, said, “Nobody has the right to ...[speak about] one’s attire. It is just a sign of patriarchal mindset.”

Congress leader Garima Dasauni said that Rawat does not have a right to comment on anyone’s lifestyle choices by the virtue of being the chief minister. “It was a highly derogatory statement... He has no right to speak on anyone’s attire or food habits...,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rawat's wife, Rashmi Tyagi, defended her husband and said his statement was “blown out of context” and “wrongly interpreted”.

“He was talking about how we are aping western culture blindly and not following our own traditions and values which are seeped with thousands of years of cultural wisdom. But his one word was picked up and blown out of context and wrongly interpreted. He spoke for nearly one hour, but nobody talks about the whole theme he was trying to focus on. Did he say only one word-jeans?” she said.

