Sensex, Nifty down: What caused the stock market crash today?

Indian stock markets tumbled on Monday, as Iran and the United States failed to reach an agreement during the talks in Pakistan's Islamabad over the weekend. Markets remained down for the better part of the day on Monday, with the Nifty 50 trading 0.94 per cent or 227.25 points lower at 23,809.90, as of 12:27pm. (Representative image/Reuters)

Around opening time, at 9:15am, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.08 per cent to 75,937.20 points, while the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 1.92% to 23,589 points.

During the initial trade, all the 30-Sensex firms were trading in the lower trend, with Titan, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, and Bharti Airtel being the biggest laggards. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 7.33 per cent to $102.2 per barrel.

Stock markets today Markets remained down for the better part of the day on Monday, with the Nifty 50 trading 0.94 per cent or 227.25 points lower at 23,809.90, as of 12:27pm.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.02 per cent or 789.93 points lower at 76,760.32 at 12:27pm.

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At this time, 25 of the 30 Sensex firms were trading at a loss, with HDFC Bank, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, and Maruti experiencing the maximum loss.