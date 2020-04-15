CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:22 IST

Three people, including a doctor and a pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of health workers and police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg said.

A group of health workers had gone to check a suspected coronavirus positive patient, and was attacked while they were convincing the suspected patient to be quarantined. An unruly mob pelted stones at the medical team and police personnel accompanying them in Haji Neb Masjid area of Moradabad.

A number of parked vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

“When our team boarded the ambulance with the Covid-19 patient, suddenly a crowd gathered and started pelting stones. Some doctors are still there in the area. We were injured in the attack,” the driver of the ambulance which had gone to the area said.

As news of the attack on health workers spread in the area, both the District Magistrate and the SSP reached the site.

A coronavirus patient had allegedly died in the area a few days ago after which the health workers had gone to check on the family members of the victim. They were heading to a quarantine center at the time of the incident.

Dr HC Mishra and another member of the medical team have received injuries after stones were pelted at them by the mob.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for such acts.

“Doctors, health workers and officers and workers associated with sanitation work, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a statement.

“Attacking these people is an unforgivable crime. Action will be taken against those guilty under the Disaster Management Act and the NSA. Moreover, the loss of state property will be strictly compensated from them,” reads the statement.

Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, has said that strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident.

“Some members of the medical team have been injured. This is a violation of Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act,” Pathak said echoing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.