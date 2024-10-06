Stop media trials in rape cases, says Mamata Banerjee amid protests over Kultali girl's death

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the police to register the Kultali rape-murder case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits receive capital punishment within three months. The case involves a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a canal in South 24 Parganas' Kultali on Saturday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the inauguration of Durga Puja Pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival, at Shree Bhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI/Utpal Sarkar )

Crime has no colour, caste or religion: Mamata

Banerjee, while speaking at the Kolkata police body guard lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, said that crime has no colour, caste or religion.

"I want the police to register the Kultali case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months... Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the chief minister said, PTI reported.

Banerjee also said that media trials in rape cases should stop, as they could interfere with investigations.

Protests erupt in South 24 Parganas over 10-year-old girl's rape

On Sunday, protests erupted in South 24 Parganas, with people demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible. The BJP also joined the protests. BJP state president Sukanta Mazumdar and leader Agnimitra Paul participated.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal police detained a suspect in connection with the case. South 24 Parganas superintendent of police, Palash Chandra Dhali, said that the girl had gone missing in evening while returning from tuition. Her family to lodge a complaint when she did not return home till 8pm.

"Yesterday itself, we started the investigation. After investigation, today we detained a person; he said that he had killed the girl. Our government is very serious about such cases, and the matter is being investigated," he added.

However, the girl's aunt accused the police of negligence, claiming they ignored the family’s plea for help. She also said that the victim's body bore severe injuries, including broken limbs, further fuelling public outrage.

"The body (of the girl) has several injuries on the body; limbs have been broken...She went missing while coming back from the tuition...Her father tried to find her everywhere, but when he was not able to find her, he went to the police station, but the police refused to listen to him and asked him to go to the Jaynagar police station. Police neglected the matter," the aunt told ANI.