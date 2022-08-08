Home / India News / Stop mocking Parliament, says Derek O'Brien as Monsoon Session ends before schedule

Stop mocking Parliament, says Derek O'Brien as Monsoon Session ends before schedule

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 07:40 PM IST
  • Derek O'Brien said this is the seventh consecutive time that a Parliament session has been cut short, adding that the Opposition will fight for its sanctity and prevent the PM and Union home minister Amit Shah from turning it "into the Gujarat Gymkhana".
Fil photo of TMC MP Derek O’Brien.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Monday launched a fresh attack on Narendra Modi-led Central government over its decision to bring an end to the Monsoon session of Parliament ahead of its schedule. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday.

O'Brien said this is the seventh consecutive time that a Parliament session has been cut short, adding that the Opposition will fight for its sanctity and prevent the PM and Union home minister Amit Shah from turning it "into the Gujarat Gymkhana".

"This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking #Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana," O'Brien said in a tweet.

Proceedings had remained disrupted in both Houses since the start of the Monsoon session, as Opposition parties sought immediate discussion on issues like price rise and GST and later over the suspension of 23 members.

