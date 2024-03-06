 On Rahul Gandhi from Amethi speculation, Smriti Irani says, ‘Strange that…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / On Rahul Gandhi from Amethi speculation, Smriti Irani says, ‘Strange that…’

On Rahul Gandhi from Amethi speculation, Smriti Irani says, ‘Strange that…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 06:38 PM IST

Smriti Irani said it is strange that the Congress has not yet announced its candidate name from Amethi.

Amethi sitting MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she was not aware whom the Congress will field from the seat in the 2024 election but the delay itself is a sign of defeat for the party. Smriti Irani's statement came amid intense speculations that the Congress would repeat Rahul Gandhi for the seat once again – after 2019's defeat. "This is strange because, for the first time, the party is taking so much time to announce the name of the candidate from Amethi. So much brainstorming is being done before announcing the Amethi candidate. This itself is the sign of defeat," Smriti Irani said.

Smriti Irani said the delay in announcing the name from Amethi itself is a sign of Congress's defeat.
Smriti Irani said the delay in announcing the name from Amethi itself is a sign of Congress's defeat.

Speculations were rife after Congress Amethi district president Pradeep Singhal claimed that Rahul Gandhi's name would be announced soon as the Amethi candidate. The party's central leadership has not made any comment and there has been no meeting of the party's central election committee. Singhal returned to Amethi after a meeting in Delhi. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the first meeting of the Congress's Central Election Committee will take place at 6pm on March 7.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Amethi will be closely watched in both cases -- if Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress's candidate or someone else replaces Rahul Gandhi. Amethi has been the Congress stronghold since the '80s and Rahul Gandhi represented the constituency since 2004. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Smriti Irani and the party is keen to win it back. When Congress's yatra passed through Amethi a few weeks ago, Jairam Ramesh said Amethi still wants Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi is not fielded, all eyes will be on the Congress leader who will get the mighty fight.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election debut from Raebareli is also speculated as Sonia Gandhi has vacated the seat and moved to the Rajya Sabha. Like Amethi, Raebareli is also a stronghold of the Congress.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On