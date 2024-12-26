Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha: Street vendors protest eviction for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar

PTI |
Dec 26, 2024 06:52 PM IST

Thousands of street vendors protested outside the BMC North Zone office at NALCO Square, blocking the main road that connects Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan Zoo.

Street vendors demonstrated on Thursday against "eviction" by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of the beautification drive for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration in the city.

BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority were evicting vendors on 12 different roads without any proper rehabilitation. (Pics used for representation)(ANI)
BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority were evicting vendors on 12 different roads without any proper rehabilitation. (Pics used for representation)(ANI)

Thousands of street vendors protested outside the BMC North Zone office at NALCO Square, blocking the main road that connects Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan Zoo.

They alleged that the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority were evicting vendors on 12 different roads without any proper rehabilitation.

Odisha Roadside Vendors' Association president Pratap Kumar Sahu said that without any prior notice or rehabilitation, the authorities started evicting them in the name of beautification.

The street vendors faced a similar situation during the Men's Hockey World Cup as well, he alleged.

"We demand immediate stoppage of the eviction drive and declaration of these areas as vending zones. New shops should be allotted to the street vendors," Sahu said.

If the government does not accept the demands, the protest would be intensified and all three zonal offices of BMC would be gheraoed, he said.

The demonstration outside the BMC office was withdrawn after officers intervened.

A BMC official said, "We are not evicting any street vendors. We want to relocate them in view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas function. We will provide water and electricity to their shops. However, they are reluctant to relocate."

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is scheduled to be held here at Janata Maidan from January 8 to 10.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On