'Strength, courage, restraint': PM Modi leads Hanuman Jayanti greetings

As the country celebrates the festival of 'Hanuman Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the greetings amid religious events across the country. The PM took to Twitter to wish the people and wrote, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone's life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge.”

Home minister Amit Shah wished for happiness, prosperity and health of his fellow countrymen. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanti. May Shri Bajrangbali bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and health by filling their lives with knowledge, devotion and concentration. Long live Rama!!” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings on Twitter.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said: “ May the blessings of the supreme Ram devotee, Sankat Mochan, Maruti Nandan Bajrangbali be with the entire creation. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and health.”

Leader of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav also wished the nation on Hanuman Jayanti. The Samajwadi Party chief tweeted a couplet from Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday morning.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal were also among the several political leaders who extended the greetings of Hanuman Jayanti to their fellow countrymen.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the monkey god and devotees flock to temples to worship the lord and seek his blessings to protect them from evil.

