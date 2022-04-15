Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, images, messages to share with your loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the monkey god and devotees flock to temples to worship the lord and seek his blessings to protect them from evil. This year Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 16.

A symbol of power and energy, Lord Hanuman is also said to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is the son of Anjana and Kesari and is known by many names like Bajrangbali, Pawanputra, Hanumanta, Sankatmochan, Dukhbhanjan, Kesari Nandan among others.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, here's a compilation of wishes, images and greetings you can send to your loved ones:

* Lord Hanuman is the greatest devotee of Lord Rama. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may he shower his divine blessings on you and your family.

* On Hanuman Jayanti, I wish Lord Hanuman, the biggest devotee of Lord Rama, is always there to give you strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Chaitra

* With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you shine bright in life and achieve all your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you.

* Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrangbali! May Lord Hanuman give you peace, happiness and strength. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022

* I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family.

* Jai Veer Hanuman. Jai Pawan Putra Hanuman. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 16 this year

* May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti: In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the day is called Hanuman Jayanthi and the celebrations last for 41 days

* Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion. May Lord Hanuman give you his strength, bless you with his perseverance and grant you the art of devotion as he had for Lord Rama. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrated birth of Lord Hanuman

* Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.