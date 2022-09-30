Home / India News / Strengthening India’s military government’s top priority: Rajnath Singh

Strengthening India’s military government’s top priority: Rajnath Singh

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:26 AM IST

He said the focus is on equipping it with self-reliant state-of-the-art weapons and equipment while lauding the armed forces for instilling a sense of national pride and patriotism among the people

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Tezpur. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Tezpur. (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said strengthening India’s military has been the government’s top priority since it came to power in 2014. He said the focus is on equipping it with self-reliant state-of-the-art weapons and equipment while lauding the armed forces for instilling a sense of national pride and patriotism among the people, especially the youth, through their strength and courage.

“India’s military powers have become stronger in recent years and that is why our standing in the international community has improved a lot. Friendly foreign countries also have trust and faith in our military,” he said on Thursday after a visit to areas in Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Singh, who reviewed preparedness and security-related aspects along the LAC, said the military is strong and fully capable of protecting the nation from all threats

Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers accompanied Singh, who also interacted with the troops posted in the area. “Our soldiers are both the strength and trust of the nation. The biggest strength of our military is the trust and credibility of our forces,” Singh said at an interaction with armed forces personnel in Assam’s Tezpur.

Singh also interacted with the participants of an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe. The army has facilitated the trek as part of an outreach and support for the locals and tourism development.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

