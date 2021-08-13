Striped hyena spotted after 5 years in Corbett Tiger Reserve

A striped hyena has been spotted after five years in a camera trap placed in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.

The elusive hyena was spotted in camera trap images set up to monitor the movement of wild animals and poachers in the park.

“Hyenas are already in the park but they were spotted in the camera trap after five years. The last time, they were caught on camera was in Kalagarh in 2017. A scheme is underway for their protection in the park and their census is due in the month of October,” said Rahul (who goes by his first name), Director, Corbett National Park on Friday.

Rahul said hyenas used to be in the park in ample numbers but later their numbers dipped as the number of tigers and leopards rose in the park.

Forest officials feel that spotting hyenas after five years is a good sign for the park.

“Hyenas have been spotted in Kalagarh, Sona river area and other areas and it is a good sign for the park. These are found across the country especially in sanctuaries,” said Rahul.

The striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena), listed by the IUCN as near-threatened, is primarily a scavenger, but large hyenas are known to kill their prey. They are nocturnal and return to their lair before sunrise, which is why they are rarely sighted.

The Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is spread across 1,288 square km, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. The gates of the park open on November 15 every year for six months till mid-June. Corbett witnesses a footfall of around 300,000 tourists every year. There are 231 tigers inside CTR and 266 are using the reserve according to the latest report on tigers. This is the highest number of tigers across 50 tiger reserves in India.