'Stripped of everything': 10 explosive claims by Celina Jaitly against husband

Celina Jaitly, actor and former Miss India, has levelled a series of serious allegations against her estranged husband, Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag, as her domestic violence case came up before a Mumbai court this week. The petition, filed under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, accuses Haag of years of cruelty, manipulation and financial control.

Here are 10 of the most shocking claims made by Celina Jaitly - through her petition, her lawyer and her public statements:

Severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse: Celina Jaitly has alleged “severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse” throughout the marriage. In her plea, she claims the abuse became so severe that she was forced to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

Abuse began right after marriage: Her petition recounts multiple incidents across Italy, Dubai, Singapore and Austria, including rage episodes, reckless driving during pregnancy and verbal humiliation.

Threats to disfigure her: She has claimed Peter Haag repeatedly told her she “looked like his maid” and said she would be mistaken for domestic staff.

Physical violence during pregnancy: The petition details alleged incidents where Haag shouted at her during pregnancy, pushed her out of their apartment while she was recovering from C-section surgery, and struck her on the back during a dispute in Singapore.

Forced to abandon her film career: According to her petition, Haag “prohibited her from working” soon after marriage, allegedly stripping her of “financial independence and dignity” and causing a claimed loss of “potential earnings” of ₹50 crore.

Financial coercion: Celina's lawyer says Haag controlled her finances, isolated her after her parents’ deaths, and gained access to her assets and accounts.

Coerced transfer of her Mumbai flat: Celina alleges Haag manipulated her grief in 2017 - after losing both parents and one of her newborn twins - to coerce her into transferring her property to him.

Misappropriation of funds and use of her bank cards: The petition claims Haag siphoned money, misused her debit and credit cards, and misappropriated insurance proceeds.

Prevented from contacting her children: Celina alleges Haag blocked her access to their children once legal disputes began, allowing only supervised or court-mandated access.

Had to flee Austria in fear: According to her lawyer, Celina fled Austria “with nothing,” fearing that taking the children along could lead to accusations of kidnapping that might harm her custody case.

Celina got married to Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.

Peter Haag has not issued a statement yet.