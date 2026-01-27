Student groups protest at UGC office against anti-casteism rules: What are the ‘equity regulations’, why the row

A group of students from colleges across Delhi protested outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters on Tuesday, alleging that the commission’s newly notified “equity regulations” against caste-based discrimination could “create chaos” on university campuses. The regulations aim to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities. (File Photo)

Despite heavy barricading and rain, at least 100 students gathered at the protest site. The demonstrators later submitted a memorandum to the UGC, demanding a complete rollback of the regulations. “UGC officials agreed to discuss a few points from our list of demands,” Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, told news agency PTI.

What are the new regulations? The University Grants Commission notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 on January 13.

The regulations aim to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the report added.

Under the new framework, institutions are required to establish Equity Committees, Equity Squads, helplines and monitoring mechanisms to address complaints, especially from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class students.

The rules were framed following a Supreme Court order linked to a petition seeking effective implementation of the UGC’s 2012 anti-discrimination guidelines, NDTV reported.

The petition was filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide in 2016, allegedly following caste-based harassment. In 2019, Payal Tadvi, a resident doctor at Mumbai’s Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital, also died by suicide, with allegations of casteist harassment by her seniors.

Why are students protesting? Protesting students said the new regulations shift the burden of proof entirely onto the accused and lack safeguards for those who may be falsely implicated. “The new regulations are draconian in nature. The definition of victim is already predetermined. The victim can be anyone in the campus,” Tripathi said.

“With the proposed Equity Squads, it will be akin to living under constant surveillance inside the campus,” he added, noting that students from several Delhi colleges participated in the protest.

Harsh Pandey, a BA Political Science student from Sri Venkateswara College, said the regulations were introduced without adequate consultation.

“We demand complete rollback of these regulations as they will lead to reverse-discrimination. They will be used to criminalise innocent students in the campus,” Pandey said.

At the same time, Left-backed student organisation All India Students’ Association (AISA) issued a statement supporting the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, calling the inclusion of OBCs within the ambit of equity protection a positive step.

However, the group flagged concerns over representation and clarity.

“Representation of SC, ST, OBC and women in the Equity Committee, both among faculties and students, remains low, vague and inadequately defined. Further, the regulations define discrimination in broad and abstract terms without enumerating concrete acts or instances of discrimination,” the statement said.

What minister said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to allay fears around the new regulations, saying there would be no discrimination in their implementation.

“I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law,” Pradhan told reporters, according to news agency ANI.

“The UGC officials said they will consider our demand to appoint one member from the general community in the Equity Squad. Secondly, the commission assured us that it will come up with a solution within 15 days, that is, before February 12," said Alokit Tripathi, one of the protesters. "They said the identity of the accuser will not be kept private, in order to discourage false complaints,” Tripathi said, adding that the protesting group was assured their concerns would be heard.