 Student jumps in front of train after mother scolds him
Student jumps in front of train after mother scolds him

The 18-year-old student was saved in the nick of time as the alert train driver Madivalappa applied sudden brake and he escaped getting run over, police said.

Jan 12, 2019
Chided by his mother for going late to school, a 10th standard student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train here Friday, police said.(Hindustan Times)

Chided by his mother for going late to school, a 10th standard student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train here Friday, police said.

The 18-year-old student was saved in the nick of time as the alert train driver Madivalappa applied sudden brake and he escaped getting run over, police said.

However, as a result of the fall on the track, he sustained head injuries, they said.

He is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

The student’s parents run a tailoring shop here, police said.

On learning about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the injured student.

He told reporters that it was sad that some people take the extreme step over petty issues and advised against taking such drastic decisions.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019

