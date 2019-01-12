Student jumps in front of train after mother scolds him

Chided by his mother for going late to school, a 10th standard student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train here Friday, police said.

The 18-year-old student was saved in the nick of time as the alert train driver Madivalappa applied sudden brake and he escaped getting run over, police said.

However, as a result of the fall on the track, he sustained head injuries, they said.

He is being treated at the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

The student’s parents run a tailoring shop here, police said.

On learning about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited the injured student.

He told reporters that it was sad that some people take the extreme step over petty issues and advised against taking such drastic decisions.

