Student kills instructor over suspicion of affair with mother

A student of the Industrial Training Institute in Rohtak allegedly murdered his instructor over suspicion that he was having an affair with his mother. The deceased has been identified as Munish Kumar, 28, of Fulian Kalan village of Jind district, who was posted in ITI in Kansla village of Rohtak district. He was living in a rented room in Rohtak.

According to the police, the 18-year-old accused beat Munish to death with sticks, on January 6, and dumped his body in a canal near Urlana village of Panipat district.

The family members of the deceased had filed a missing person’s complaint on January 8 in Kansla police post following which police started investigation.

“He had gone to ITI on January 6 but did not return to his room,” said Rajender Singh, the brother of the deceased.

The police said they tracked the phone calls on his mobile and arrested Vikas Kumar, 18, based on the call records.

ASI Surrender Singh, who is investigating the case, said that during sustained interrogation, Vikas confessed to the murder and his admission led to recovering the body.

“The boy said he murdered the instructor as he thought he had an illicit relationship with his mother,” said the ASI.

Police have also not ruled out the possibility of involvement of more people in the case. Police said they have taken Vikas on three-days remand after producing him in court.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:02 IST