Student of Sharda University dies by suicide, 2 employees arrested

A student at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida died by suicide, ANI reported on Saturday, citing the police. Two people have been taken into custody for questioning.(File)

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar said that the student's body was found in the hostel on Friday. Two staff members have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Two staff members from the management of the university have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the student," Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, said, according to PTI.

Kumar also said that after the incident, students were agitated over Sharda University's administration.

“Students were agitated over Sharda University's administration. They were pacified. The situation is under control. Further action is being undertaken,” he said, according to ANI.

The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added. The university has not issued any official statement in connection with the case yet.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).