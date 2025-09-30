Student suicides jump by 64.9% in 10 years: NCRB data

New Delhi: The number of student suicides in India has climbed to record high of 13,892 in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday. This marks a 6.5% increase from 13,044 student suicides in 2022, 6.1% from 13,089 in 2021, and 10.8% from 12,526 in 2020. The highest proportion of student suicides was reported in Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

While overall suicides in India rose by 23.2% in 2023 to 1,71,418, up from 1,39,123 in 2019 and 27.2% higher than 1,34,799 in 2013, student suicides showed an even sharper increase — climbing 34.4% in five years from 10,335 in 2019 and 64.9% over the decade from 8,423 in 2013.

The country lost 1,17,849 students in suicide incidents between 2013 and 2023.

Dr Om Prakash, professor of psychiatry and deputy medical superintendent, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi said the increase in student suicides is “deeply concerning.” “These deaths reflect the emotional and psychological challenges many young people face, often due to academic pressure, family expectations, or personal difficulties. Each such incident is a loss that affects not only the family but the larger society,” he said, adding that schools, colleges, and families must strengthen support so that students feel heard and seek help when needed.

According to the NCRB 2023 report, student suicides accounted for 8.1% of the total 1,71,418 suicides reported in the year. Of the 13,892 students who died by suicide, 7,330 were male, 6,559 female, and 3 were transgender. The highest proportion of student suicides was reported in Maharashtra (14.7%), followed by Madhya Pradesh (10.5%), Uttar Pradesh (9.9%), and Tamil Nadu (9.6%).

Post-pandemic rise in suicides yet to subside, data indicates

In terms of education level, the largest share of suicide victims were those educated up to Class 10 or secondary level (24.6%, 42,238 cases), followed by Class 8 or middle level (18.6%, 31,834 cases), Class 12 or higher secondary (17.5%, 29,920 cases), Class 5 or primary level (14.8%, 25,303 cases), and illiterate individuals (11.8%, 20,149 cases). Only 5.5% of victims (9,353 out of 1,71,418) were graduates or higher.

Earlier on August 20, replying to questions related to students suicide, MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar told Rajya Sabha that the government launched Manodarpan to tackle student suicides, offering a toll-free helpline (8448440632) with 402 counsellors, along with interactive sessions and webinars broadcast on PM e-Vidya and NCERT’s YouTube channel.

The Union government has also launched the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) helpline on October 10, 2022, to provide accessible mental health support nationwide. As of August 1, 2025, the toll-free numbers 14416 and 1800-891-4416 have handled over 2.38 million calls, with services offered in 20 languages across all 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) through 53 operational Tele MANAS cells.

The Supreme Court has also set up a national task force on mental health concerns of students to assess educational institutes’ resources, strengthen services, and suggest strategies for suicide prevention among students. The task force is yet to submit its interim report to the apex court.

