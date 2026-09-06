SOS video from under debris: Student trapped in collapsed Delhi boys’ PG building reaches out to friend

Amid the ongoing rescue operations in Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse a purported video of a student trapped under the debris has surfaced. The student in the 11-second clip has been identified as Aditya Kumar, who shared the video with his friend, seeking help.

Drone view of the building collapse site in Satya Niketan of Delhi's South-West district, in New Delhi on Sunday. Rescue operations underway (ANI Video Grab)

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Some 30-50 students are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the PG hostel building that collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday, according to officials. One person has died, while two are said to be critical at the AIIMS trauma centre. Track latest updates on Delhi building collapse

What the video shows

HT has seen the video which shows Kumar lying under the debris, his face covered in dust and debris. Traces of blood are also visible on his face, though he seems alert, as he pans the camera to show his surroundings of debris and collapsed building material.

Also read: ‘Felt like earthquake’, people cried ‘save us’: Witnesses recall moment building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan

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{{^usCountry}} The video was also shared by NSUI, student wing of the Congress, as its workers are on the spot helping with the rescue work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was also shared by NSUI, student wing of the Congress, as its workers are on the spot helping with the rescue work. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What led to the collapse of the boys' PG hostel in Delhi's Satya Niketan? The hostel building was reportedly in poor condition, with students mentioning that the walls were cracking and there was ongoing construction work in the basement. How many students are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building? Officials estimate that around 30-50 students are trapped under the debris of the PG hostel that collapsed. What is being done to rescue the trapped students in Satya Niketan? Rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing, involving multiple agencies such as the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, and local authorities to assist in recovering those trapped.

Students calling on phones for help

While the rescue work is underway with several people being pulled out from the rubble, BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the site, said that many people are still trapped.

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"We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also read: 'The walls were cracking': Student who lived in collapsed Delhi boys’ PG recalls state of building

A "sudden tremor" sent residents of nearby buildings rushing out of their homes only to see the horror of a pile of rubble in place of the PG accommodation bustling with students.

Many scrambled to remove the debris with bare hands and whatever tools they could get after the collapse of the five-storey building, Hostel Daze, in the congested colony lined with private student hostels, eateries and shops near the heart of Delhi University's South Campus.

Rescue efforts on

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Rescue efforts are underway at the site with teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence involved in the operation on a "war footing," according to chief minister Rekha Gupta.She later arrived at the spot with labour minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other officials to oversee the rescue operation.

Giving details of the rescue operation, deputy chief warden, Delhi Civil Defence, Sumer Kumar, told news agency ANI, “The lane is extremely congested and crowded... The teams on-site include Delhi Civil Defence, NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Services. The rescue operation is currently in full swing.”