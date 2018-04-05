Students clash with forces in Kashmir amid protest over death of civilians

Students clashed with security personnel in Kashmir on Thursday after authorities reopened educational institutions after a shutdown following the death of 13 militants, five civilians and three soldiers in gunbattles earlier this week.

Students took on security personnel at different institutes in Srinagar,protesting the five civilian deaths. Scores of female students were among the protestersin the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

The Associated Press reported that security personnel fired tear gas to stop students from marching at several colleges. Clashes also erupted in other parts of Kashmir as students hurled rocks at police and paramilitary soldiers. They also burned a police bunker in Srinagar, the news agency reported.

Thursday’s student protests were reminiscent of similar agitation a year ago when sporadic clashes between students and security personnel spread across the Valley after alleged police excess in dealing with students at the Degree College in Pulwama.

The protests came even as chief minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the house of 23-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Rather,who died on Tuesday after being injured in clashes with security forces in Kangan town of Ganderbal district.

“The Chief Minister assured the family members that the guilty found involved in excessive use of force in the incident would be brought to book. She also conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved family,” an official press statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday suspended a constable and ordered asadepartmentaland magisterial inquiry into Rahter's death.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)