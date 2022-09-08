Home / India News / Subdued rainfall activity over northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Subdued rainfall activity over northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Published on Sep 08, 2022 10:28 AM IST

The western end of monsoon trough currently runs along its normal position and the eastern end runs to the north of its normal position

Isolated heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next five days. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast revealed an increase in rainfall activity along east coast, Maharashtra and Gujarat region from September 8.

“Isolated heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next five days. Subdued rainfall activity over northwest India during next five days,” the Met forecast read.

The western end of monsoon trough currently runs along its normal position and the eastern end runs to the north of its normal position. The eastern end is likely to shift southwards.

“A north- south trough runs from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Maldives in lower tropospheric levels,” the forecast read.

Under the influence of these factors, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 5, 8 and 9; Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal from September 5 to 8; Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during next five days.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe during 6-8 September; south interior Karnataka on 7 and 8 September; Coastal Karnataka on 8 September; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 9 September,” the forecast read.

Sign out