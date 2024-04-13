Subsidies to continue in Delhi, don't pay attention to rumours: LG VK Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday said that the ongoing subsidies on electricity, water and bus fare would be continued in the national capital and the people should not pay attention to any such rumors and statements made due to vested political interests. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

In a press statement released by the Raj Niwas, the lieutenant governor has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefitting the poor would be discontinued. The statement came amid rumours propagating that the central government and the LG would stop the subsidy schemes.

"Electricity, water and bus ride subsidies will continue in Delhi. An individual being in jail (Arvind Kejriwal) as per due process of law does not affect government schemes," it said.

"Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has taken serious note of false and deliberately misleading statements issued by not only Members of a particular political party but also Ministers sworn to the constitutional oath of office, wherein it is being propagated that the scheme and subsidies about 'free' electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped, since the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail under judicial custody," the statement read.

Saxena highlighted that the schemes are being compensated by the consolidated fund of the NCT of Delhi and not from the account of any individual or political party. These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves who contribute to the NCTD's consolidated fund by way of taxes, the statement added.

"The Lt. Governor has emphasised that the aforementioned subsidy schemes are those of the government and not driven by or dependent on any individual holding any position and therefore, because of any individual being in jail, the question of a scheme getting affected does not arise. These schemes have budgetary allocation in the budget document, which is in turn approved by the Govt. of India, as per constitutional and statutory provisions," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi government has also issued a statement appealing citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by "notorious elements".

A statement issued by the Planning Department said "speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi" that welfare schemes and subsidies will be stopped. Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past," it read.

LG Saxena has earlier criticised the AAP-led Delhi government ministers over their refusal to attend meetings convened to discuss the functioning of their ministries following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to LG Saxena, the “rationale adduced for not attending the meeting appears vague and exhibits lack of seriousness and insensitivity to matters affecting the day-to-day lives of the citizens of Delhi".

He later wrote a letter to union home ministry accusing the ministers ministers of “insensitivity and lack of seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies)