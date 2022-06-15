‘Such remarks reflect Congress's mentality’: Anurag Thakur on Congress leader’s derogatory remarks against Modi

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, on Wednesday, criticised the derogatory remarks made by former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "Such remarks reflect Congress's mentality”. He further demanded an apology and said strict action should be taken against Hussain.

The Union minister said that in politics one is free to express their opinion, but ‘offensive words’ shouldn't be used. Heaping praises on PM Modi, he said, "People have elected him as a PM twice. Under his leadership, we have recovered from the Covid crisis, he got back 23,000 stranded Indians from Ukraine in the most difficult circumstances. Such comments show that Congress is desperate."

To express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing ED probe in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, Congress leaders and workers staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur on Monday. During his speech at the protest, Hussain allegedly used a derogatory remark against PM Modi at the end of his speech.

On Tuesday, Nagpur Police registered an FIR against gainst Hussain under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Meanwhile, Hussain exuded confidence in his party and said he does not regret his statement and that his party will fight against any action taken against him. "I have not said anything that an FIR should have been registered. I delivered the speech based on the party line. The last sentence that I said, I used an idiom. There are so many things that are said as idioms, I just said that,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"If there will be action, we will see how our party fights against it. Our leaders are being served ED notices every day. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been summoned. Aren't there people in the BJP? And the people who switch from BJP to Congress are given ED notices, while the opposite is happening when someone switches from Congress to BJP," he added.