PM Modi to chair high-level meet on Indians stranded in war-torn Sudan: Sources

Prime minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meet on the security situation of Indian citizens stuck in the African nation of Sudan - where fighting between the army and an apparently rogue paramilitary unit, the Rapid Support Force, erupted earlier this week - sources said Friday afternoon. Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on April 20, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

An Indian is among those killed - over 300, according to some reports - so far as fierce fighting forces thousands to flee the capital city of Khartoum. Albert Augustine was working for the Dal Group and was hit by a stray bullet.

On Thursday the government advised Indian citizens in Sudan to shelter in place; officials said plans had been put in place to ensure their safety.

"Our advice… they (Indian citizens) need to be where they are... and seek shelter where they are... rather than trying to go somewhere else till the situation improves," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Bagchi declined to give the number and location of the stranded Indians citing security reasons, but did stress 'everybody is safe and sound'.

According to the embassy, there are around 2,800 Indians in Sudan, in addition to a settled community of about 1,200 living ther for nearly 150 years.

On possible evacuation of Indians in Sudan

The government is working - especially with the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates - on potential evacuation scenarios.

"India is in close contact… some countries have influence and information, others could guide us… and perhaps we could pool resources," Bagchi said.

What is happening in the Sudan?

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the powerful Rapid Support Force broke last Saturday, derailing plans for a peaceful transition to a civilian democracy, four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The fighting has heightened the risk of civil war and hostilities have continued despite an internationally-brokered 72-hour ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Predictably, each side has blamed the other for the ceasefire failure.

