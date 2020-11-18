Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ attacks religious communities, says Centre

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:24 IST

The ministry of information and broadcasting has filed an affidavit on Wednesday stating that Sudharshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol — UPSC Jihad’ is against good tastes and decency. It also attacks religious communities and contains defamatory, deliberate and obscene half truths. The ministry has also cautioned the channel that strict penal action would be taken against it if any violation of any programme code is found in future. The ministry said the channel should review the content of the future episodes of the programme ‘Bindas Bol — UPSC Jihad’.

The television channel has so far aired four episodes on September 11, 12, 13 and 14 and there are around six more episodes left to be telecast.

Lawyer Firoz Iqbal Khan filed a petition against the programme in the trailer of which editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke said there will be big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service.