Suicide bombing on Afghan Sikhs and Hindus an attack on nation’s multicultural fabric: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation’s ‘multicultural fabric’.

At least 20 people, including 17 Sikhs and Hindus, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan’s multicultural fabric,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said India stands ready to assist the Afghan government “in this sad hour”.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour,” Modi said.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said she would be meeting relatives of the victims on Monday evening in New Delhi.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy,” Swaraj tweeted.

She said she would be meeting relatives of the victims at 6 pm in JN Bhavan on Monday.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy.

The attack took place when a group of Sikhs were on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

A Sikh politician, who was planning to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, was among the victims.

The deceased, Avtar Singh Khalsa, was to contest for the single seat reserved for Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan.

Sikh bodies in India too have strongly condemned the attack. “It was a deliberate attack. It is the duty of the respective government to ensure the safety of its people. I request the Centre to speak to the Afghan government and ensure death penalty for people responsible for the attack,” GS Longowal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president said.