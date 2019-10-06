e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Sukhoi-30 salutes Air Force chief in vertical Charlie manoeuvre at Hindon ahead of Air Force Day

“#AFDay19: As the Indian Air Force prepares to celebrate the 87th anniversary of its birth, the Air-warriors of IAF are getting ready for the ceremonial parade as part of celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan,” IAF tweeted.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:56 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Boeing C-17 Transport Aircraft being flanked by two IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 87th Air Force Day at The Air Force Station at Hindon in Ghaziabad.
Boeing C-17 Transport Aircraft being flanked by two IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters during the full dress rehearsal ahead of the 87th Air Force Day at The Air Force Station at Hindon in Ghaziabad.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Sukhoi 30MKI aircraft carried out vertical Charlie maneuver as an aerial salute to the Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria during a full dress rehearsal on Sunday ahead of Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

“#AFDay19: As the Indian Air Force prepares to celebrate the 87th anniversary of its birth, the Air-warriors of IAF are getting ready for the ceremonial parade as part of celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan,” IAF tweeted.

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:24 IST

tags
top news
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 17:59 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 17:56 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Phoolan Devi’s sister Rukamani Devi Nishad joins Samajwadi Party
Oct 06, 2019 18:10 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 18:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News