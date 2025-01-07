Sullivan briefed India on updates that’ll boost space cooperation: US Readout

United States (US) national security advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan briefed the Indian side on the updates to missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime that will boost commercial space cooperation with India, according to the American readout of his meeting with Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jake Sullivan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The readout said Sullivan reflected the progress the US and India have made—and will continue to make—as strategic partners and countries with a shared commitment to peaceful nuclear cooperation, and announced US efforts to finalise necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains.

The readout said Sullivan and Doval reviewed progress in their high-level dialogue, including in fields such as defence, cyber, and maritime Security. It added the two NSAs have engaged regularly in a high-level dialogue through extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional, and global agenda.

The readout referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden’s launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) in 2022 and added the NSAs have since driven concrete initiatives between the two countries across a range of areas including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, telecommunications, defence, and space.

A White House factsheet cited Sullivan’s meetings with Modi, Doval, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and said the US and India continue to forge a strategic technology partnership that benefits both countries and partners globally. It added the two nations have since the launch of the iCET taken significant steps to integrate technology and defense supply chains in recognition that, now more than ever, they need to work with partners to build a trusted and resilient innovation base.

“During their capstone meeting, ...Sullivan and ...Doval underscored the vital importance of our efforts to jointly produce and develop strategic technologies that will allow us to deliver secure, reliable, and cost-competitive technology solutions for the world. As the United States and India deepen collaboration across key sectors – from space to semiconductors, biotechnology, cybersecurity, advanced telecommunications, and clean energy – we have seen the promise of our partnership deliver results.”

The factsheet said the partnership between the two countries has also anchored multilateral work with like-minded nations from across the Indo-Pacific and Europe, including the Bio-5 Biopharmaceutical Supply Chain Consortium, the US-India-ROK Technology Trilateral, and ongoing cooperation with Australia and Japan through the Quad.

It added Sullivan and Doval reaffirmed shared resolve to adapt and strengthen their technology protection toolkits and discussed efforts to address national security concerns associated with overcapacity in key technology sectors. “At the same time, they commended the progress we have made to address long-standing barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology, and industrial cooperation.”

The factsheet said the two national security leaders expressed their confidence that the bridges they have built across governments, industry, and academia will endure and reflect on the significant achievements driven across every dimension of the technological enterprise – from the seabed to the stars, and beyond.