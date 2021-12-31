e-paper
Suneet Sharma is the new chairman and CEO of the Railway Board

The extended one-year tenure of Sharma’s predecessor, Vinod Kumar Yadav, who also became the restructured Board’s first CEO, ended on December 31

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suneet Sharma.
Suneet Sharma.(Source: Twitter)
         

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Suneet Sharma as the new chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The extended one-year tenure of Sharma’s predecessor, Vinod Kumar Yadav, who also became the restructured Board’s first CEO, ended on December 31.

Sharma is a Special Class Railway Apprentice Officer of the 1978 batch. He has earlier served as the general manager of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, and divisional railway manager, Pune, Central Railway, etc.

