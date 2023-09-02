‘Sunshine moment’, ‘indebted’: Who said what on Aditya-L1 successful launch

Soon after the Polar Launch Satellite Vehicle (PSLV) placed the Aditya-L1 satellite in its intended orbit, Union minister Jitendra Singh called it the “sunshine moment” for India and testimony to the “whole-of-science” approach in the country's work culture. Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.(PTI)

“While the whole world watched this with bated breath, It is indeed a sunshine moment for India. Indian scientists had been working, toiling day and night for years and years together, but now comes the moment of indication, the moment of redeeming the pledge to the nation,” the minister said.

Addressing the Aditya-L1 team at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Singh also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of India's first space-based solar probe.

“Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this happen, by opening up new vistas for India's space sector and telling us 'sky is not the limit'. Thank you PM for giving us the confidence, courage and conviction to reach out to the stars and to discover the mysteries of the universe beyond. And thanks also for making us realise the enormous potential of our space fraternity,” the minister said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also thanked ISRO scientists for this “unparalleled accomplishment”, calling it a “giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude towards scientists, researchers and space engineers for the successful launch of the solar observatory mission. Kharge highlighted the incremental work on the Aditya L1 mission, starting from 2006 when the scientists first proposed a solar observatory.

“India, started the journey to sun in 2006, when our scientists proposed a solar observatory with a single instrument for the Sun. In July 2013, ISRO selects the seven payloads for the Aditya-1 mission, by now renamed the Aditya-L1 mission. In November 2015, ISRO formally approved Aditya-L1,” Kharge said in a social media post.

“After the glorious successes of Chandrayaan Missions (First- 2008, Second -2019 and Third - 2023) and the Mangalyaan Mission (2013), our path towards placing a satellite to study the sun became a bit more secure,” he added.

“Our tribute to the vision, ingenuity and the vigorous dedication of our legendary scientists and countless researchers for this historic accomplishment.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on X, “Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind.”

