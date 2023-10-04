Super high altitude firing ranges for armed forces near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government has provided strategic super high altitude firing ranges to the armed forces for simulated war conditions and testing firepower capabilities of the infantry and artillery radars, surveillance systems etc., close to the line of actual control (LAC), people familiar with the development said. Armed forces carried out an integrated surveillance and firepower training in the Buland Bharat exercise in May (Twitter Photo)

The land for two ranges – Kamrala and Mandala – is located above 10,000 feet and about 50 km from the LAC, chief minister Pema Khandu notified.

“These firing ranges have been handed over to the armed forces for their exercises. National interest comes first,” Khandu told HT in Tawang.

“Any weapon behaves differently in high altitude than in plains. Also, handling any artillery and firing from rifles requires training and facilities, which we lacked so far. We regularly notice that China tests its launch systems, and other weapons at high altitudes along the LAC. Kamrala and Mandala firing ranges will be key in meeting our operational requirements in case of any conflict,” said a senior Army officer, who didn’t want to be named.

An integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise –‘Buland Bharat’ – was carried out at Mandala in May while firing exercises would be started at Kamrala very soon, said an official, who didn’t want to be named.

The developments come after Chinese troops intruded into Yangtse in Tawang on December 9 last year, following which troops on both sides clashed resulting in injuries.

The two sides have been in a face-off since the June 2020 clash in Galwan, Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Since then, the Indian government has ramped up border infrastructure and facilities for the armed forces deployed along the Indo-China border.

In the Buland Bharat exercise in May, the forces carried out an integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise to test “simulated war conditions in high altitude area”.

The exercise involved the synergized application of surveillance and firepower capabilities of infantry and artillery radars, and weapon systems as well as firing from air.

During the month-long exercise, troops and equipment were tested in simulated war conditions in high-altitude areas and extreme weather conditions.

As part of the exercise, the army used 155 mm Bofors howitzers, 105 mm field guns and 120 mm mortars, among other heavy weapon systems. Dhanush and Sharang guns, Pinaka and Smerch multi-launch rocket systems, new M-777 ultra-light howitzers and K-9 Vajra self-propelled tracked guns were also used during the exercise.

Besides firing ranges, India is also enhancing its surveillance capabilities at the LAC to thwart any misadventure by Chinese troops.

The armed forces have placed surveillance cameras at key locations at the LAC and drones are also being used to see any changes or military buildup on the side, said a second official cited above.

As reported by HT on Monday, border intelligence posts (BIPs) are also being established near the LAC for gathering intelligence on Chinese activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON