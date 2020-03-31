Supplies from K’taka will resume soon, says Goa CM

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:43 IST

PANAJI: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured that supplies from Karnataka, which sealed its borders on March 22 will resume soon, after he spoke to his counterpart, B.S. Yediyurappa over video conference.

“I have spoken to the Karnataka Chief Minister. Some of the trucks headed to Goa were stopped but he has assured me that they will be allowed to pass,” Sawant said.

A statement further released by the government said the supply “will ease in a day or two.” “Empty trucks have gone last night to these locations for supplies,” it read.

Goa receives supplies from Belgaum in North Karnataka, including vegetables like onions, potatoes, and carrots which are not grown in Goa. The state augments its meat supply from poultry farms in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and sources additional milk supplies from neighbouring states.

On their ninth day of lockdown — the state observed Janta Curfew till March 24, following which the 21-day national lock-down began — residents found that while some vegetables were now available in the market, the prices were higher.

Nikson Noronha, who runs a bakery in South Goa’s Benaulim, said that he found the prices hiked when he bought vegetables to deliver to other residents of his ward.

“Onions, which once cost Rs 20 a kilo are now selling at Rs 80. Cabbage, which sold at Rs 30 is now selling at Rs 80,” said Noronha, who spent Rs 8000 to buy 80 kilos of potatoes, 50 kilos of onions and 15 kilos of cabbage, among other vegetables.

In other parts of the state too, residents together with the local panchayat, have set up supply

chains by getting in touch with bakeries and meat suppliers who are then delivering bulk orders to localities.

The state has appointed 2,500 volunteers to distribute items like rice, lentils, flour, oil, pulses and salt. These items would be bought and sold at a fixed rate, and those availing of it would be required to pay for their supplies. The stock is expected to be procured from vendors or government-run godowns by the local legislator, in coordination with the department of civil supplies and the collector’s offices.

Despite the CM’s promise that grocery shops will remain open 24X7, essentials and vegetables were still not available uniformly across the state. While Noronha was able to pick up supplies in bulk from Margao, the largest commercial centre of the state, residents in other locations complained that their local grocery shop was running low on supplies

“I’ve been waiting in a queue since 7am. But the shop didn’t open, now I’m waiting at a general store hopeful of getting something at least. Rice, flour are out of stock. Where have the essential supplies gone?” Emmanuel Vaz, a resident of Merces on the outskirts of the capital Panaji, said.

This has prompted several residents to raise questions on whether hoarding of goods was causing their shortage and subsequent price hike. The state administration has formed a team of civil supplies inspectors to visit godowns and check for hoarding, black marketing and other unethical practices.

On Monday, stocks also ran out in several Goa Horticulture Corporation retail outlets, which sell vegetables at subsidised rates. All 1200 outlets in the state were shut since March 22. The government said it would purchase essential food articles from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited and Food Corporation of India, and was also prepared to airlift essential items from other states, if the need arose.

“We do not expect the supplies of essentials like rice, pulses, etc for at least the next four days. I spoke to my supplier and they too are waiting for some clarity. But vegetables and fruits I can expect by tomorrow itself,” Prakash Pereira, owner of popular supermarket chain Delfino’s, said.