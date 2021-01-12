SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days
The Supreme Court on Tuesday laid down the ground rules for the committee it has formed to end the impasse between the government and the farmers over the three central farm laws.
The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.
The court said that the committee should hold its first sitting within 10 days in Delhi and submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting. It further said that the committee shall hear the government as well as the representatives of farmers’ bodies and other stakeholders.
The bench said this committee is “constituted for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations”.
The court stayed the implementation of the laws passed by Parliament in September last year. "Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood," the bench said.
It also said in its order that Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, which was in existence before the enactment of new farm laws, shall be maintained until further orders.
"In addition, the farmers’ land holdings shall be protected, i.e. no farmer shall be dispossessed or deprived of his title as a result of any action taken under the farm laws," said the court.
It also lauded the farmers for carrying on their agitation against the farm laws peacefully. The farmers had launched their agitation on November 26 near Delhi.
Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar
- Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI
- The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
