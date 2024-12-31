Supreme Court defers hearing on farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal's hospital shift to January 2, Punjab says negotiations on

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing to January 2 regarding the Punjab government's compliance with the order to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital. Police officials meet farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Khanauri border near Patiala on Friday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The apex court was scheduled to review the Punjab government's actions on Tuesday to ensure Dallewal's treatment, as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 35th day on Monday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, said an application has been moved seeking three days more time for compliance of the court's December 20 order.

Gurminder Singh said a team of negotiators are holdings talks with the protesting farmers at the protest site and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to the nearby makeshift hospital on Punjab side of Khanauri border.

The bench said it does not want to comment on the discussions with the protesting farmers, and it only wants compliance with its earlier orders. It recorded Singh's submissions and adjourned the hearing on the matter, news agency PTI reported.

On December 29, a team of Punjab government officials tried to convince the ailing septuagenarian to accept medical help, but he refused, fearing forceful removal from the protest site.

In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court had allowed the Punjab government to request logistical support from the Centre, if needed, to convince Dallewal to move to a hospital.

On Monday, Jagjit Singh Dallewal released a brief video message, urging the Centre to address the farmers' demands. He also expressed gratitude to the Punjabis for their support in making the Punjab bandh, organised by two farmers' forums, a success.

Kaka Singh Kotra, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political), stated that Dallewal has expressed his willingness to sacrifice his life for the farmers' cause.

The Supreme Court had given the Punjab government until December 31 to convince Dallewal to go to the hospital.

“All that we wish to say, as of now, is that we are not satisfied with the efforts so far made by the Government of Punjab towards compliance of our orders, especially the order dated December 20,” the bench had remarked.

The court, however, took note of the assurance given by the advocate general, the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state government, granted the state more time to take appropriate steps.

Farmer leaders under the SKM and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13, following disruptions to their Delhi march.

They demand a legal guarantee for MSP, debt relief, pensions for farmers and workers, no increase in electricity tariffs, and justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.